This may be a revelation, but it’s OK to kick back and down a few glasses of wine. Not savor, mind you. Not contemplate. Just reach for a glass and swig. With most good wines, and in most circumstances, such behavior would be an injustice to both the wine and your palate. But Denis Hoey of Odonata Wines has released a line of evocative wines with a frivolous name under his Cote du Denis label meant for nonchalant outings and warm summer afternoons.
The Drink Me! Pinot Noir and Syrah are harvested early, rested in lumbering puncheons – the big barrels – to keep oak at arm’s length, and bottled while still young. The 2021 Pinot is a light, fresh, rollicking wine with a pleasing sensation of whole cherries and ripe raspberries that carries from the bouquet to the glass. Even in a delicate presentation, however, the varietal’s nuances come through. A trace of earthiness, like raked leaves, brings out the finish. The Syrah – also 2021 vintage – will surprise those expecting a swaggering wine. Instead, the fruits are elusive, flirting without embracing, leaving you to chase after winks of pepper and come-hither nods of cured tobacco. Yet the pursuit is playful.
A final wine in this fun summer lineup is equally unique. The 2021 Carbonic Carignan results from carbonic maceration, producing a wine rich in red fruits with teasing traces of dry spice and green tea. But it remains brisk and dazzling.
These are wines for carefree days. Drink Me! sums things up nicely.
