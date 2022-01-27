The space is not new. There has been a cannabis store at 10665 Merritt St. since 2014, first known as Higher Level, then CHAI. At the end of 2021, CHAI was purchased by One Plant, the store got a thorough remodel, and was restocked and reopened under new management that is proud of its prices.
“Every dispensary carries a few brands that only they carry,” says General Manager DeShawn Campbell. “Papa’s Herbs is one of the brands that we like. Here we have, for example, $25 for a full gram [vape] cartridge and we hear from customers left and right that the cheapest they can find is $75. For those who smoke flower, we carry eighths for $15. These are affordable prices, community prices.
“If you want stuff from the higher shelf, we’ve got it, but if you want inexpensive stuff, we got it, too,” Campbell says. Flavors and strains may differ for the top-shelf items, but not necessarily the potency or effect, he adds.
The cannabis industry is expanding, competing for customers and adjusting prices. Another trend that Campbell notes is that fewer dispensaries do daily specials. Instead of doing “edibles 20-percent-off Thursdays,” companies just slightly reduce prices across all products.
One Plant remains the only dispensary location in Castroville. They carry a wide variety of cannabis products. Papa’s Herbs come from Miami. As the company explains in its founding myth: “Papa was the king of Miami. Papa knew everybody and everybody knew Papa.”
