Roses are a classic way to show your Valentine’s Day love, but Perfect Union wants you to consider another kind of flower as an expression of affection: cannabis.
Perfect Union’s house flower, 530, is grown in Northern California by what has become one of the largest cannabis growers in the state. It is also a top-shelf product, according to Julie Hagans, senior director of marketing for the Seaside dispensary, meaning it works as a no-frills but quality gift.
Until Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, Perfect Union is offering customers who purchase an eighth of an ounce (or 3.5 grams) a pre-roll joint for $5. 530’s flower comes in different flavors, including banana macaroons, wedding cake and others, with a range of THC strength from 23 to almost 34 percent.
The dispensary’s Valentine’s Day special also includes a 10-percent-off offer for first-time buyers that expires on March 31. Part of the goal, Hagans says, is to attract new cannabis buyers who might receive a gift from their significant other. “For your Valentine’s you want to try something a little bit new, a little bit different,” she says.
Other specials for Perfect Union’s Valentine’s Day promotion are 1-cent honey shots if you buy a four-pack of Kikoko (that’s cannabis-infused herbal teas); and a buy-one-get-one-for $5 Click, a fast-acting cannabis-infused mouth spray – assuming you and your Valentine both want the same breath spray.
PERFECT UNION, 840 Broadway Ave., Suite B-4, Seaside. Open daily 9am-9pm. 920-4998, perfect-union.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.