A great way to pamper yourself after the hectic holiday season – or simply to relax after an unprecedented year – is taking a long, warm bath. Dropping a bath bomb into the tub is a key element of a home spa experience. But there are multiple options to enhance a soothing feeling beyond a good smell. One is cannabis-infused bath bombs. East of Eden Cannabis Co. offers two handcrafted brands: Coda Signature and Kush Queen, which both have a 1-to-1 ratio of CBD to THC, and both include essential oils for different effects.
“Lavender helps the nervous system,” says Leanne “Nikki” Escobar of Grupo Flor, East of Eden’s parent company. “Citrus is pretty invigorating, and wakes you up.”
These products can be a good entry point to people curious about cannabis who don’t want to consume it, Escobar says. “A bath bomb or a topical is sometimes a nice place to start, because their body will still get the benefits without them having that psychoactive high.”
Coda Signature’s bath bombs start with 15 milligrams of CBD and THC. Kush Queen’s varieties, named for various intended effects – Love, Sleep, Awaken, Relieve and Relax, all with organic essential oils – start with 25 milligrams of CBD and TCH.
Escobar says Coda generally uses more botanicals, such as lavender or rose, while Kush Queen focuses more on the entourage effect, when all cannabis’ components work together to achieve a specific effect, and uses the full spectrum of cannabinoids.
EAST OF EDEN CANNABIS CO. 514 Work St., Salinas; 8022 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing. 237-7420, eastofedencannabisco.com
