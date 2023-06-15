What is the difference between good and good? Odd question, but Pelio Estate brings it up. The 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir is floral and peachy on the nose, leaving you bathed in spring breezes. A sip brings the same appeal, but with notions of toasted spice and bruised fruit. The 2021 offers more defined fruit, with hints of banana – an equally welcoming bouquet. On the palate it is almost decadent, without losing its friendly nature.
Both are bright and delicate. The distinction is due to the wildfires of 2020, nature’s way of piling on to a pandemic year. Lindsey and Shelby Pelio, owners of Pelio Estate, with a recently opened tasting room in Carmel Valley, only released a Rosé from the 2020 season. They seem to enjoy a little “compare and contrast” from their wines. For instance, the 2018 Lindsey Cuvée – a Pinot Noir that rested 14 months in French Oak – opens with ripe cherries that drift and deepen into a cordial. Yet there’s a bright, cheerful berry on the edges. The Shelby Cuvée – same vintage, same amount of time in French oak – carries a swaggering dark cherry. Impressions of spiced fruit and blooming flowers lend an elegance. Both are impeccably balanced, so they showcase the qualities of terroir – different elevations and soils from the same vineyard.
These are accomplished wines from a relatively young label (2016).The tasting room opened in May and is winning fans. It’s a cool space, but the wines are the real attraction.
