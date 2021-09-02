The Santa Lucia Highlands AVA – short for American Viticulture Area – produces some of the country’s highest quality Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays across nearly 6,000 acres, hosting names such as Hahn, Morgan, J. Lohr, Talbott and Pessagno. Now, in a rare event for an appellation, the federal government has approved a boundary change.
Overall, the Santa Lucia Highlands AVA will shrink by just 228 acres. However, Dan Lee, owner of Morgan Winery, says changes to any AVA require expert analysis, a petition to the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Tax and Trade Bureau and “a world of patience.” The nonprofit Santa Lucia Highlands Wine Artisans first commissioned a study of the AVA’s boundaries back in 2013.
This will mark the first change since the boundaries were established in 1991. The redraw excludes 376 acres to the north. Expansion to the south poaches 148 acres of the Pinot Noir Kitewinder Vineyard, owned by Jackson Family Farms, from the Arroyo Seco AVA.
The SLH AVA is distinguished by the soil, climate, the fact that it is located completely on hillsides and the level of wind it receives. The acres that were removed, Lee says, should have never been included in the first place; the original cartographers used U.S. Geological Survey boundaries, which he says were mostly accurate except the small slice to the north.
Lee says the redraw was careful not to exclude any existing vineyards, although there were conversations about whether some acreage actually belonged in the AVA, including 2 acres of his own grapes. The changes go into effect on Sept. 24.
