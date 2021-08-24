Health trends are catching on in wine country. Savvy wineries have recognized a hole in the market for low-calorie, low-alcohol, low-sugar options. While some winemakers reconfigured existing wines to lower sugar content and remove alcohol, Greenfield-based Scheid Family Wines upped the ante with the introduction of a new brand, Sunny with a Chance of Flowers.
The label is “targeted to consumers who want to enjoy a glass or two of wine while still pursuing an active and healthy lifestyle,” says Heidi Scheid. “With the rise of lower alcohol options such as hard seltzers, we really saw an opening to offer something in the wine category that hadn’t been seen before: an estate-grown wine that delivers on a ‘better for you’ proposition.” (Sunny is just 9-percent alcohol.)
The market is proving extremely broad, as men and women of every legal drinking age are taking a more conscious approach. For many consumers, this extends to the production as well, prizing sustainability.
At Scheid, sustainability is a central part of the culture. The winery campus has been 100-percent powered by wind since 2017, and as of March 1, its vineyards are 100-percent herbicide-free. “We certified our first organic vineyard last year and have embarked on an ambitious plan to transition all of our estate vineyards to organic farming methods,” Scheid adds.
