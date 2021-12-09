With the beginning of December, local cannabis dispensaries receive limited editions of holiday-themed treats. Expect gingerbread, eggnog and peppermint in many forms and combinations. New at Urbn Leaf in Seaside: cannabis-infused peppermint “pattie bites” covered in yummy semi-dark chocolate, made by California-based Kiva Xonfections, which specializes in strain-specific, plant-based edibles.
This holiday flavor comes as part of their Terra Bites collection – beautiful, shiny and ultra-shareable round treats. A new take on an old classic, the bites are infused with cold water hash, which is made with small-batch, resin-rich cannabis, pure mountain water and ice. Featuring a soft and sweet peppermint core coated by rich dark chocolate, they have a bold, fresh minty flavor that melts in your mouth. Sold in an old-fashioned tin can, it looks like just an innocent box for mint drops that you can take with you to any holiday party.
The strain used is a hybrid called Wedding Cake, created by Seed Junky Genetics in Los Angeles. The cross between Triangle Kush with Animal Mints pollen was named for its sparkling resin and vanilla cake frosting aroma.
Year-round flavors by Kiva – like sea salt caramel and mocha – are equally fun. Despite the fun flavors, start with just one bite, and wait two hours for the full effect.
Available at URBAN LEAF, 680 Broadway Ave, Seaside. 233-3422. urbnleaf.com/dispensaries/ca/seaside
