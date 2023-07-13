How do you love shave ice? Let’s count the ways.
There’s pineapple, passionfruit, guava, coconut… this could take awhile. The Shave Ice Shack inside Monterey’s Kona Steak & Seafood can play with around 20 flavors, ranging from traditional fruit syrups and “Tiger’s Blood” (no, it involves watermelon and strawberry) to more unique concoctions such as blue raspberry, turning a mound of ice – shaved, not crushed – into a rainbow of frozen fun.
But there’s more. “A snowcap to the mountain – that’s very traditional,” explains Bill Lee, owner of Kona’s.
Fragile shavings of ice are said to hold the syrups, slowing their progress toward the bottom of the cup, so each spoonful offers a fruity chill. A snowcap transforms the treat from something merely cold, colorful and refreshing. It’s just a drizzle of sweetened condensed milk, yet it brings a dreamsicle richness to the syrups and cushions the frosty bite on the palate. A scoop of vanilla ice cream as a foundation for the ice lends a gentle touch to the more cloying canned milk. Although both additions are optional, Lee suggests piling it on – and then some.
The Big Kahuna is a shared bowl that emerges from the tracing vapors of dry ice, part of its presentation. A bit over the top, sure. But shave ice, which began as a cool-down for Hawaiian fieldworkers, has become a versatile treat. And that’s what counts.
(0) comments
