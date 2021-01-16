Milk does indeed grow on trees – if you ignore the federal Food and Drug Administration’s questioning whether nutty drinks made from nuts or soy can, technically, be marketed as “milk.”
MylkMaid launched during shelter-in-place in May by Amalia Lloyd, a chef at The Stationery in Carmel, who didn’t find a nondairy milk to her liking at supermarkets and decided to make her own.
She shared her hand-crafted milk with friends and after several positive reviews, decided to start a business with her husband, Brandon.
They offer three unsweetened, organic options: almond, cashew and macadamia. Water and nuts are the only ingredients. For a creamier effect than some commercial brands, the nuts are crushed using a dull blade that doesn’t spin as fast. The pulp is then hand-squeezed in mesh bags.
“You get a consistent slant and creamy consistency,” Lloyd says. “It’s cold-pressed, essentially.”
Customers receive their milk the old-fashioned way, at their doorstep, or on Fridays at The Stationery during free coffee hour. Brandon does the delivery, also picking up empty bottles; first-time customers pay an extra $4 for the bottle, and refills cost $12.
MylkMaid currently produces up to 40 bottles every week for a small but loyal group of 15 regular customers. Brandon quit his job at a high-end retailer and is now fully dedicated to the new business. As part of their growth plan, they are partnering with small bakeries looking to become a vendor of nut flours.
