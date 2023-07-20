Kevin Kim is at a loss as to why soju is not a common spirit on this side of the Pacific. In Japan, China and especially Korea, it’s popular enough to make Jinro – a Korean brand – bigger than Bacardi, Johnny Walker or Stolichnaya.
“It’s an authentic drink,” explains the owner of Bulgogi House in downtown Monterey, where he stocks both original and flavored soju. “After work, people stop by street stands and drink a bottle with a side dish.”
The original Jinro soju on offer at Bulgogi House is friendly – sweet, with very little alcoholic scorn, it’s almost like a feather-soft gin. During the Korean War, distilleries were barred from using the traditional rice. Although the grain made its way back into recipes during the 1990s, a mix of sweet potato and tapioca drapes the soju in subtle herbal attire.
Kim says a dozen bottles of it once threw him for a loop, but at less than half the wallop of most grain-based spirits, it is a pleasant sip (unless you go into double digits). Kim adds that Jinro finds so much favor that Americans who served in Korea often returned home with the brand’s logo as a tattoo. So why does appreciation of the spirit lag in the U.S.? Kim laughs as he demonstrates the associated ceremonies. One must never pour their own shot glass. A person younger than the one pouring must hold the glass with both hands. And there is no eye contact when downing a shot… Kim can explain it all, once the bottle arrives.
