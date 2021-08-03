There are some esoteric rules in France when it comes to Champagne. Among them: Champagne makers can use only the first 150 gallons of the roughly 180 gallons of juice extracted from each ton of grapes, a policy meant to ensure only the best “heart juice,” not the weaker stuff strained out toward the end, gets bottled.
At Caraccioli Cellars in the Santa Lucia Highlands, the same principle is applied, with an even higher bar; only the first 120 gallons of juice per ton are used. “Which is really important in terms of preserving the best juice out of the grapes, which allows you to highlight our vineyard to another degree,” says General Manager Scott Caraccioli.
Caraccioli’s Escolle Vineyard, on the cooler, northern end of the SLH appellation, was planted in 2008, 124 acres of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, and they have been harvesting grapes from the estate vineyard since 2011.
The vineyard produces lower-sugar grapes—which lead to more structured, lower-alcohol wines. “It’s so perfect for sparkling,” Caraccioli says. “There’s a savory aspect to Escolle that definitely showcases itself.”
Their annual all-day “bubble bus” event on Saturday, July 31, is already sold out, but will take a busload of 80 people to the Escolle Vineyard with a chance to taste still and sparkling wines made by three vintners: Odonata Winery, Private Property (a label of Caraccioli) and the Cordant/Nelle labels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.