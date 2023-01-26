Tea with lemon is not an untried combination discovered by the great Arnold Palmer. It was, however, a favorite of his after a round of golf – and people took notice, so much so that clubhouses ignore the drink at their peril.
There’s an obvious reason for its popularity. The Arnold Palmer served by The Grill at Point Pinos on the Pacific Grove Golf Links is a 50-50 blend of tea and lemonade – a cool and bracing sip. Unsweetened tea haunts the friskier lemonade, lending it a brusque aspect. The teetering balance of fresh and biting with just a little calming sweetness can replenish spirits after a long day on the course. Plus, you know – Arnie. No, he never said “I’ll have a me” when ordering. The name stuck after Palmer began asking for iced tea with a big splash of lemonade, and golf fans caught on.
The John Daly began as an “adult” version of the Arnold Palmer – the same blend of tea and lemonade, livened up with a shot of vodka. It picked up the name after Daly arrived on the golfing scene in the 1990s, showing off his booming drives, flowing mullet, loud attire and bouts with alcohol. It’s a tongue-in-cheek association.
At The Grill at Point Pinos, they prepare the spiked version with Tito’s Vodka, which brings a warm tone to the cheerful drink. The spirit loosens the earthy clutches of iced tea and gives a grumbling depth to lemonade, without spoiling the refreshing nature of the drink – although after a few John Dalys, polka-dot pants do start to look like a reasonable option.
