One of the most unique cocktails in the county can be found at Greenfield’s El Rinconcito. It is not just a drink, but a commitment – and a meal unto itself.
It’s called the Barrilito, and is served in a wooden vessel, a small barrel with a handle that was handmade in Guadalajara. While the barrel is quite stout, the Barrilito is also tall, served with a 32-ounce beer bottle tipped into it. In order to drink without disaster, one must at least start with a straw.
The cocktail is essentially a plus-sized michelada – with a twist. Also in the mix are fresh lime and orange juice, some wine, and curled around the tajin-coated rim are four grilled shrimp, along with slices of orange and cucumber. As one draws down a Barrilito, the beer drains from the bottle, and it takes a lot of work to empty the bottle and get the cocktail in the barrel below the rim. It might take an entire afternoon or evening to dedicate to conquering the cocktail.
Eat the shrimp to pace the drink, take a cucumber break. The vessel itself is a joy to look at, and having it on the table in front of you feels fun – playful even. Owner Ramon Alvarez says it’s one of the most popular drinks on the menu, which has a range of plus-sized cocktails and on weekend afternoons, patrons pack the joint for a drink and a meal. It’s a convivial atmosphere that feels like an indelible part of Greenfield’s social fabric.
