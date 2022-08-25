Imagine stepping back in time, except that you are also walking into the future. You are back at a British-style pub that was a favorite back when. The bar is in the same place, there are wood accents and the familiar chest-high wall to lean against. Yet the place is bigger, sharing a sleek, modern and industrial vibe, although still recognizably a local pub. And it’s better.
If that sounds like the unformed pitch for a certain popular film, there’s a reason. The last time members of the beer drinking public ordered a pint at the Bulldog in Monterey, Covid-19 was a distant rumor. But last week, on Aug. 18, the long awaited, redesigned and reimagined Bulldog Sports Pub opened its doors after a lengthy hiatus.
There are 16 taps with some unique offerings – Smithwick’s red ale, a mango wheat from Ferrill Brewing – along with local and regional beers. Alvarado Street’s Mai Tai is currently being poured, as is a Lagunitas IPA. But those who don’t fret over microbrews are covered with the likes of Modelo, Pabst and Michelob Ultra.
Yes, Guinness occupies a prominent spot.
For those who have forgotten, the former Bulldog British Pub was a narrow space with a timeworn feel that regulars valued. The redesign – interrupted by the pandemic and other issues – brought it forward in time. As regulars return, that first beer is indeed a back to the future moment. It’s as if the Bulldog has moved ahead without leaving its gathering place purpose behind.
