Recreational cannabis can be surprisingly expensive, particularly to newcomers. That is, overwhelmingly, a good thing – this is not the stuff you bought in Ziploc baggies from a friend of a friend back in the day, and you’re paying for quality, safety, taxes. But sticker shock is real.
That’s where The Hook has made a point of differentiating itself, operating as an outlet selling goods at outlet prices. They opened their first location in Capitola just after shelter-in-place began, and are preparing to open a second (and much larger) location in Watsonville on Friday, Oct. 15.
Products generally sell for 30 – to 50-percent less than what you see elsewhere, says Bayley Blackney (her title: marketing magician). She likens it to shopping at Grocery Outlet, where you might see some of the brands you know offered at a discount, and then some other random products you’ve never heard of.
Among the most reliable (and popular) items are flower, with 21-gram bags of pre-ground Lolo (20-percent THC, $35) and 7-gram bags from Fire Cut (27-percent THC, $25), among other options.
Prices and products in Watsonville will be the same as at the Capitola location, but the retro vibe will be a bit different; the original store embraces a 1970s look and the new one will be more ’80s. “A lot of dispensaries have a feel that is a little more clinical,” Blackney says. “Our intention is for you to walk in and just be teleported to another place and time.”
THE HOOK OUTLET is located at 11 Hangar Way, Watsonville. Open 11:30am-7pm daily, starting Oct. 15. 322-4665, hookoutlet.com
