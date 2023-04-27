Those who make vermouth are generally not keen to let people in on the recipe. But there is one ingredient in his Rockwell Vermouth Co. line that winemaker Birk O’Halloran eagerly boasts about: artemisia californica, or California sagebrush. “I have three garbage bags of it in my trunk right now,” he says.
If that seems like a curious comment, consider that O’Halloran forages for the shrub in the hills of Monterey County, driving on a regular basis from his Sonoma County facility to load up on the plant prized for its aromatic qualities. It forms the backbone of Rockwell’s Extra Dry, Classic Sweet and Native Amber styles – the latter a new addition that is floral with hints of cherry, spiced apple and a husky herbal flair that descends into a woody tone on the finish and is crafted with tequila-based cocktails in mind.
“I’ve always liked the idea of terroir,” he says, explaining his forays up and down sloping ranchland in Carmel Valley. He also wondered why few producers had thought to make vermouth from native ingredients. “I thought, ‘How hard can it be?’” he recalls. “It turns out that it was really hard.”
After more than two years of trial and error during which his business partner became worried (“vermouth is quickly taking over my life,” O’Halloran admits), he brought the Extra Dry and Classic Sweet to the market. The former brings a bittersweet, herbaceous edge and a spicy finish that would boost a martini, while the sweet belies its name with a dusty cinnamon bite and earthy demeanor, like mulled wine with an attitude.
