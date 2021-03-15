As founder and CEO of CannaCruz, Grant Palmer appreciates cannabis. But he knows it’s not for everyone, and he says Stones, a sweet gummy, is their most popular edible precisely because it doesn’t have the bitter taste of cannabis, and instead resembles plain old candy. “These just taste like a store-bought gummy,” Palmer says. (He advises that yes, it can be all to easy to take too big of a dose, but Stones gummies are also clearly labeled with dosage information to help avoid that.)
Another reason people like them is because they feel the effects of THC quickly – 10 to 30 minutes after eating – while other edibles can take up to 15 minutes longer to create an effect.
Stones gummies come in different flavors: blue raspberry, green apple, mango chile, watermelon (the most popular flavor) and more. Each pack has 100mg of THC, with 10 or 20 gummies per pack.
While Stones is the most popular edible, it’s not the most popular item in the store. That honor goes to their in-house flower: “That’s what outsells everything else,” Palmer says. (Before creating a retail arm, CannaCruz started in the industry as a flower supplier for other dispensaries.)
Palmer recommends Stones gummies and Free Cannabis Company vaporizer pens to anyone, but especially to cannabis beginners because it’s easy to know the dose they are ingesting. It also depends on the commitment each consumer has – the effects of vaporizers can last for 15 minutes while an edible can last hours.
CANNACRUZ, 1156 Abbott St, Salinas. Open 8:30am – 9pm daily. 202-0172, cannacruz.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.