From sweet to sour, strong to spicy, plain or salted or garnished, margaritas come in all shapes, colors and flavors, ready to lure both novice and seasoned drinkers.
Raise a glass of this versatile tequila cocktail to National Margarita Day, Feb. 22. And if you’re not quite sure what’s in your glass, the pros at El Torito can help.
El Torito, a Mexican restaurant chain that has been around since the mid-’50s, has a dozen margaritas on the menu, and each can change depending on what type of tequila – silver, reposado or anejo – you choose.
That means they offer an infinite number of flavors, says El Torito Regional Manager Kyle Elder: “We can make any kind of margarita.”
Among the specialty options on the menu: There’s Black Diamond, made with Maestro Dobel silver tequila, Hennessy and a black salt rim; New Rosé, made with Olmeca Altos reposado tequila, Cupcake Rosé, fresh lemon juice and agave nectar; or the smooth Patrón Citrus Cadillac, with Patrón silver, Patrón Citrónge, sweet and sour and fresh lime juice, served on the rocks with side shot of Cointreau Noir.
Elder’s favorite is the Black Diamond. It’s a strong cocktail that uses 40-percent alcohol, is shaken – the shaker gets two extra pours – and is served in a martini glass. “It’s really three margaritas in one,” Elder adds.
Surprisingly it’s not the alcohol but the juice that Elder says sets El Torito apart: “The secret to our success really starts with our sweet and sour.” Next up, process: “Every step and ingredient influences the flavor,” he adds.
El Torito’s happy hour happens daily from 3-7pm. 600 Cannery Row, Monterey. 373-0611, eltorito.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.