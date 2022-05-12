Do you like the idea of incorporating cannabis in low doses without overdoing it? Fred De La Torre of Urbn Leaf in Seaside has a cannabis company for you. Potli specializes in infusing grocery products with cannabis. “All of their products are great,” De La Torre says.
De La Torre is a cannabis user himself, interested in novelties and new ways of consuming it. A product he has tried recently is Potli’s spicy nano-emulsified cannabis-infused sriracha, an ode to a cult favorite Vietnamese hot sauce. Invented in the 1980s, sriracha sauce (“rooster sauce,” in translation) is served as a condiment in Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese restaurants in the U.S. It is named after local hot sauces in the small town of SriRacha in Thailand and its typical ingredients are chili sauce made from a paste of chili peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar and salt.
“It’s very similar to your normal sriracha,” De La Torre says to introduce the sauce made by Potli. “It’s a bit thinner and a bit more garlicky.” He has been enjoying it, and his own reason to use it – in sandwiches and soups – is to benefit from cannabis all day. “It’s good old THC,” he says, 100mg of THC (0.85mg per dropper, 5mg per teaspoon), designed for enhanced mood and creativity, as the label informs. “It’s perfect if I want to read a book or ride my bike,” De La Torre says. “I like the idea of incorporating cannabis in low doses.”
The strains present in Potli sriracha are OG Kush, lemon skunk and purple train wreck. A 15-milliliter vial is $22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.