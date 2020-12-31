New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking a turn for the mellow in this pandemic year. Consider celebrating New Year’s Day instead – you can throw yourself and your household a tea party. Dress up, grab hot water and a pastry tray and bring in 2021 in style. If you want to add something extra-mellow to the mix, consider Kikoko teas, cannabis-infused herbal teas.
Marcello Macedo, floor supervisor at Higher Level, a Seaside dispensary, says they have a similar effect to edibles, but are generally more calming.
Kikoko’s teas come in four different flavors. “Each of them will give them a different feeling,” Macedo says.
Customer favorites at Higher Level are Tranquili-Tea, which has chamomile and valerian – herbal ingredients to relax the body and help conquer insomnia. This is the only tea variety that has CBN, cannabinol, an agent that helps with relaxation. The manufacturer, Kikoko, recommends this blend 90 minutes before going to sleep.
Positivi-Tea is a mint and green tea, with the highest THC level – it’s not recommended for cannabis newbies. Macedo says the Positivi-tea produces a similar effect to most sativas, and generates a cheerful feeling. (Perhaps a good note to start your year on.)
Other flavors are Sympa-Tea, turmeric ginger, and Sensuality-Tea, hibiscus cardamom rose, which claims to boost libido.
For those who aren’t tea lovers but want to experience the same vibe, tinctures are the closest option to infuse a drink. Macedo recommends tinctures that are olive-oil based – “You can mix it with anything.”
HIGHER LEVEL, 1440 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside. 583-8300, hldispensaries.com
