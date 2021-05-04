Before microbreweries were a thing, English Ales in Marina became a simple neighborhood hangout serving beer and an unpretentious pub menu. A lot has changed in the 21 years since they’ve been pouring, including a huge rise in competition and most recently a global pandemic, but they are back in action, with tables full and all 18 staff back.
In the old days, revenue was split roughly 50-50 between the restaurant and wholesale beer found on tap at area restaurants and bars. Outdoor seating has saved the restaurant side of the business – “People just like to sit outside and have a beer,” says Peter Blackwell, who co-owns the business with his wife, Rosemary – but wholesale remains down about 50 percent.
The good news is they’ve survived and as nightlife returns, they expect to see a rise in beer sales again too. Their most popular remains the Big Sur Golden Ale, a very drinkable and slightly citrusy beer. Blackwell’s favorite is the 4.2-percent Corkscrew Ale, inspired by his native England. “It’s not too heavy and alcoholic,” he says. “It has a nice balance between hops and malt, and not big alcohol content, so you can have a couple without getting silly.”
Even after a pandemic, loyalty holds strong. English Ales’ mug club has some 1,600 members, who pay $40 for a 20-ounce mug that hangs from the ceiling, and every time they order a 16-ounce beer, they get an extra 4 ounces – another reminder that this is a classic locals joint, serving classic beers made for drinking.
ENGLISH ALES is open daily from noon-11pm. 223 Reindollar Ave., Marina. 883-3000, englishalesbrewery.com
