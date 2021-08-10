Slightly carbonated and not too sweet. Those are the two main characteristics of Twisted Roots’ hard cider. It’s the subtlety that makes this cider stand out, with a light and crisp tone.
It isn’t a typical American cider or a “candy apple cider,” says Josh Ruiz, Twisted Roots Winery co-owner. “People were ready for something more clean, simple and refreshing.”
Twisted Roots Vineyards, known for its Zinfandel and Petite Sirah, started making cider in 2016 using five different kinds of apples: golden russet, granny smith, gala, fuji, and red delicious.
To produce their own cider in Carmel Valley, Ruiz and his wife and co-owner, Julie Ruiz, researched England’s cider culture and found it similar to wine: Each region had its own style based on their weather and available fruits.
The apples for their European-style cider come from Washington. The cider is now sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, instead of wine bottles, to make it more portable. “This is just the next step in the evolution of the product,” Ruiz says. “We wanted to make it more accessible to the crowd, easy to carry to the beach or a picnic.”
The label was also redesigned to launch the new product; it’s a circular logo with a red cross-sectioned apple, plus the cider has its own website.
