In any competition, there is a winner and a loser. Sometimes the results lead to very emotional competitors and supporters on both sides. To say that the 2020 election has led to high emotions is an understatement. And now that Election Day is over, people are celebrating or mourning, after a long and tense build-up.
If you’re a cannabis consumer, here are some suggestions from Albert Alvarado, marketing director at Monterey Bay Alternative Medicine, for products to help you unwind, no matter where you are on the political or emotional spectrum.
If you want to celebrate: “A good celebratory product that people like to spark up is a pre-roll, a nice hefty full-gram joint. It’s almost like lighting that celebratory cigar. A Fuzzies or a Tarantula are good, they’re coated in kief and packed with wax so they’re very potent and it will give you a good hit. As far as strains, a sativa will give you that uplifting very happy feeling,” Alvarado says.
If the outcome is a downer for you: “A little sativa can also be good to bring you up,” Alvarado offers. “Or maybe you want to say to hell with this, a strong indica like Northern Nights or Granddaddy Purp, something to sink you in the couch and make you forget about what happened.”
If the election results are delayed or contested and we have to wait, opt for a movie theater-style snack. “Edibles are a good thing if you’re watching and waiting for the results,” Alvarado says. He recommends savory snacks by Heavenly Sweet, resembling Cheez-Its, or Higher Edibles’ corn nuts.
MONTEREY BAY ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE, 800 Portola Drive, Del Rey Oaks. 393-2500, montereymed.com
