The expression “I’d rather be lucky than good” doesn’t apply when it comes to wines from Morgan’s Double L Vineyards.
Sure, owners Dan and Donna Lee may have been fortunate that a plot of land in an AVA that was about to become highly desirable was available almost 30 years ago. The little tract clings to the northern reaches of the Santa Lucia Highlands, where vines are often blanketed by fog, extending the growing season. But the wines produced from this enviable terroir are also very, very good.
Just how impressive is reflected in the numbers. Four established wine reports rewarded the 2019 Morgan Chardonnay from the vineyard with more than 90 points. The same goes for the 2019 Syrah. And the Pinot Noir of that vintage earned 90-plus nods from five panels.
The Chardonnay delivers a rich bouquet of cured pineapple and lemon pudding. The fruits become leaner and more elegant on the palate before a denser savor of baked apple pie attends the finish. Syrah offers aromas of ripe blackberries and milk chocolate. It’s a gorgeously balanced wine. There’s temptation in the Pinot’s bouquet. Dark cherry notes are forward without being brazen, and there’s a warming earthiness and hint of dry rose petals – quite European in expression. This fruity, floral note trills on your palate, but it’s just the beginning of a venture through sensations of morel and toasted spice with a slip of minerality. And the finish lingers.
