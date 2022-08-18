The first thing you might notice at Maligne, which opened 12 weeks ago in Seaside, is that maitre’d Alex Mouzouris is delighted to see you. He’s got a bubbly personality perfectly suited to talking diners into trying unusual drink creations.
Mouzouris is also the drinks director, at a restaurant that has an extensive beer and wine list but no liquor license. That forces creativity, which is no problem for Mouzouris – he is literally turning restaurant trash into cocktails.
“A professor of environmental studies once told me environmental sustainability is not so much a destination as a journey,” he says.
So he’s using prickly pineapple rinds and tops, discarded by the kitchen staff as they make dessert, and mashing them with water and sugar. He lets it ferment for a couple of days, producing a low-alcohol drink called Tepache ($10) – it smells almost bready, but the tropical flavor of fruit follows.
And this week, he’s planning to launch a new wine-based cocktail, called the Seaside 75 (named after a French 75). He uses a “gin” – based on wine, infused with juniper – mixed with a thick, frothy oleo-saccharum, made from tossing discarded citrus peels (sustainability again) with sugar. A Chardonnay-based bubbly is poured on top. But the salted rim of the Seaside 75 ($18) takes the cake – it’s not just salt, but a powder made of clams and oysters on the brink, plus prawn shells and lemon peels, dehydrated then crushed into a coarse powder that smells and tastes subtly oceanic.
