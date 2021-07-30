BACK FLIP…Every Olympics Squid swears Squid won’t watch, but then Squid’s trusty bulldog, Rosco P. Coltrane, whines about not wanting to miss the opening ceremony and Squid caves and gets sucked in. Squid and Rosco watched hours of events over the weekend, including women’s synchronized diving.
The event reminded Squid of a backflip executed by Pacific Grove City Councilmember Luke Coletti during the council meeting on July 21, in which Coletti appeared at first to be a team player but then curtly snapped backward, showing off his gold-medal skill as a curmudgeon. That night the council was considering a new contract with City Manager Ben Harvey, of whom Coletti is not a fan. Nor is Mayor Bill Peake, but after more than two months of negotiations with Harvey that resulted in a compromise contract, Peake asked the council to approve it as an act of unity.
Coletti launched his dive by saying he was happy with what councilmembers accomplished with the compromise, congratulating “all of us” for the achievement. Then the flip: He asked, “Are we getting competent performance from the employee? And because I believe we are not, I cannot agree to a contract with this employee.”
With that splash, the vote was 6-1 in favor. No gold, silver or bronze for the dive. Squid calls that vote a belly flop.
OFF TRACK…Squid long ago gave up on Squid’s dreams of fast money. That shrimp-flavored popcorn stand Squid tried as a Squidlet was a bust, and Squid has bad luck on scratchers. Squid wishes it was as easy as walking up to the bosses, asking for $1.16 million, and getting $1.16 million.
That’s how it seems to work for John Narigi, whose A&D Consulting has a contract from Monterey County to run WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and who on July 27, asked the Board of Supervisors to authorize a $1.16 million advance for the remainder of 2021.
Squid gets that times have been tough for any spectator-based business—or, as Narigi told the board, “the pandemic walloped the event business, walloped it.” But Squid doesn’t totally get how and why he seems to get whatever he asks for.
“During the pandemic, I ran your business that you own like a private-sector operator, and I saved the county over $1.1 million, not to mention other expenses we cut back on,” Narigi told the supervisors in a mini-lecture. He noted additional expenses he’d taken on during the absence of ticket sales, like hiring new security staff for a cost of $110,000, and “we got rid of all the riff-raff that was living in that park.”
The funds were approved 4-1 (Wendy Root Askew abstained). Squid hopes that once events again reach full throttle, the revenue and expense situation also gets back on track.
