JUDGMENT CALL…Squid rarely takes umbrage at being edited. If the Weekly’s editors see fit to reword Squid’s missives, so be it. Better, if editors catch a mistake, Squid is grateful for not winding up with egg on Squid’s face. Which is why Squid is glad to not be the city of Pacific Grove which found itself dripping in egg in Sacramento County Superior Court on Nov. 9.
The city filed suit in April against the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, because the agency refused to administer Measure L, a new 0.5-percent sales tax increase passed by voters on Nov. 3, 2020. That tax was supposed to go into effect Jan. 1, resulting in some $1 million a year in much-needed revenue. But whoops—the city cited the wrong municipal code, Chapter 6.08 instead of Chapter 6.07 in Measure L. City Attorney David Laredo—whose office prepared the measure and all supporting legal documents—argued in court it was a “scrivener’s error,” and that of course what the city meant all along was Chapter 6.07. On Nov. 9, Judge Christopher Krueger ruled, in essence: Too bad P.G., you used the wrong code.
The city is out possibly $2 million at this point, $1 million for 2021 and another for 2022. Should the P.G. City Council attempt a similar measure next November—and if it passes—the new tax would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. Those are some very expensive eggs.
FLIPPING OFF…Ouch! Squid’s translucent skin could feel the burn during the Monterey County Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 16. Back on the day’s agenda was the indoor mask mandate ordinance, which three supervisors—Wendy Root Askew, Luis Alejo and Mary Adams—approved in September. The ordinance was written in such a way that the mandate only would go into effect if the county’s Covid-19 transmission rate landed in the “substantial” or “high” tiers as designated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The county met that trigger by Nov. 5.
Two weeks later, on Nov. 16, all hell broke loose. Supervisors John Phillips and Chris Lopez criticized the inscrutable CDC data and said the county should rely instead on local data, and Adams agreed and moved to suspend the mask mandate effective immediately. “We’re going to be living with Covid probably for the rest of our lives,” Adams said. She suggested vaccinations were a better course.
Alejo was scorching in his comments, criticizing the supervisors of “data shopping” to get the result they wanted, instead of sticking with the CDC. He also slammed Adams for flip-flopping. She retorted: “The only time I use flip-flops is on my feet.”
Squid would have prescribed cold water for the burn, but figures the atmosphere was probably plenty icy already.
