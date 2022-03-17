A SALACIOUS SECOND ACT… Squid doesn’t read much erotic literature, so while reading through recent Monterey County Superior Court filings, Squid’s beak dropped open while reading through a startling Feb. 25 lawsuit, filed against a handful of cannabis companies and former Salinas police chief Kelly McMillin who, after retiring from the Salinas PD, took a job as chief compliance officer with a Salinas-based cannabis company now called Lowell Farms.
First, let Squid say that Squid does not judge when it comes to matters of the bedroom. Squid – whose personal preference for bedroom activities is a cup of tea and a good book – will never kink-shame. But attempting to coerce an employee into playing along with your kinky game can create some problems in business, even if the underlying issues are nobody’s business. And McMillin is accused of just that.
The 13-page civil complaint is a winding, weird and upsetting story about plaintiff Kevin Lawrence, who allegedly worked with McMillin for more than a year, between June 2020 and September 2021. Pretty soon into Lawrence’s employment, he alleges he was introduced to McMillin’s wife, Salinas physician assistant Teresa McMillin, who specializes in cosmetic dermatology, at a work party. She quickly came onto him, in Lawrence’s telling. Those sexual advances allegedly snowballed into the McMillins revealing to Lawrence that they were swingers, and urging Lawrence to join them.
A sexting relationship unfolded, according to the complaint. Lawrence says he went along with it, and the group scheduled a date to meet up and have sex (Covid be damned – while Squid reiterates that Squid is not interested in what consenting adults do privately, married or otherwise, Squid does wonder if they planned to keep their KN95s on, plus other protection).
However, as the sexting relationship wore on, it allegedly took on a more coercive tone and Lawrence grew less responsive, frustrating the couple and driving up McMillin’s anxiety about getting caught at work. At one point, Teresa allegedly texted Lawrence, “[McMillin] still has some concerns. Basically he doesn’t want to have to discipline the guy who’s banging his wife. So DONT FUCK UP.”
A year into his employment, Lawrence allegedly cut off the sexting relationship and all intent to swing with the couple, over anxiety of his wife finding out. A few months later, he was fired and is now seeking damages for sexual harassment, retaliatory termination and failure to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. Lowell Farms confirms Lawrence’s employment but denies his allegations. McMillin declined to comment.
For Squid’s part, Squid is too uncoordinated to even consider group sex. Squid’s all for others living out their dreams with other consenting adults – but it’s not a good idea to dip the pen in the company ink.
Editor's note: This column has been corrected from the print version, which stated that Teresa McMillin is a dermatologist. She is a physician assistant specializing in cosmetic dermatology.
