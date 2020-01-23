Fame and Glory… Maybe it’s a sign of vanity, but when Squid was little, Squid had a dream: grow up to become one of the world’s charismatic megafauna. Squid has long since accepted that ocean peers, like Squid’s friend Sandy the whale, are simply better at galvanizing bipedal land mammals known as humans to care about nature.
That’s why Squid was stoked to see advertising for Whalefest Monterey 2020, organized by the Fisherman’s Wharf Association. But something on those posters caught Squid’s attention: attached to the words “Monterey Bay Whale Watching Capital of the World” was the ticker ™, meaning trademark. There are so many whale watching spots. How did our region snag this amazing trademark?
It didn’t. At least not as far as registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is concerned. A search through their database did yield trademark registrations for several variations of whale watching capital, but they all belong to Dana Point Whale Watching Company Corporation, dated to last year. Whoopsies!
To find out if this was a lawsuit waiting to happen, Squid’s colleague turned to local trademark lawyer Christopher McElwain. There might be an infringement case, McElwain says, but it depends on the details. The good news is you can still own a trademark without registering: “You get rights by just using the mark in commerce.”
Squid and Squid’s aquatic brethren join in giving the festival organizers the advice they give to all land dwellers: Don’t hold your breath.
SONIC Boom… Squid was going to settle in for a Sunday full of football, but before kickoff, Squid got a serious craving for a shrimp-flavored milkshake (don’t judge, it’s delish) and chili-cheese tots. So Squid got in the jalopy and headed to Sonic Drive-In in Salinas, once a crown-jewel in the city’s economic development efforts. But when Squid pulled up, there was a sign in the window that the milkshake machine was down. And a tearful little girl said it wasn’t the first time. “Sometimes, the sign says ‘cash only.’ And sometimes the parking lot is roped off.”
Squid started poking around online and found the sad little girl wasn’t the only one – the reviews are ruthless. “25 minutes to make a cherry limeade, strawberry limeade and strawberry shake.” “Pressed the button four times in 15 minutes and nobody answered.” “55 minute wait.”
On Twitter, one aggrieved Sonic lover had had enough. Not of milkshakes, which she couldn’t order anyway because “the ice cream machine is still broken since October,” but the whole thing. When Sonic’s corporate account asked her to message them directly, she said, been there, done that. “DM? No. Tried that last year. Maybe call the owner yourself. Maybe go to the Sonic in person. But bring cash. Also? Bring your own lunch.”
