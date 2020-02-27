Seeing Signs… Squid’s been watching campaign signs spring up like mushrooms, with a particular curiosity for those that run afoul of regulations. Squid last tuned in to sign drama inDel Rey Oaks in 2018 when, on orders of City Manager Dino Pick, DRO police confiscated signs from people’s yards because they were too close to the street. Outcry ensued, and Pick told the DRO Planning Commission on Feb. 12 the city won’t make that mistake again.
So Squid wasn’t surprised to see a large and prominent – and illegal – Steve McShane for Supervisor sign still visible on a Canyon del Rey-facing fence belonging to a prominent DRO citizen: City Councilmember John Gaglioti. Per the city’s ordinance, signs must be freestanding, not fence-mounted. (He had lawn signs up as well, exceeding the total square footage allowed – another violation.)
Residents complained and Gaglioti was cited, but he refuses to take the sign down, citing theFirst Amendment. This did not sit well with residents, especially since the city was about to drop the hammer on dozens of people who had left up signs protesting a proposed Monterey Regional Airport road for more than the allowed 65 days.
Gaglioti says he believes his political signs (and the anti-road signs) are protected speech and the city’s ordinance is wrong. He’s considering appealing.
Guy in power doing what he wants while citizens he represents toe the line: sign of the times?
Cashing In… Speaking of election-related shenanigans – and ’tis the season – Squid enjoys reading campaign finance reports to see who’s giving how much. Marina City Council took a stand against money in politics by passing an ordinance capping donations at $200.
It took effect Feb. 22, but candidates looking to run in November, fully eight months away, were scrambling to rake in cash before then. Kathy Biala and Cristina Medina Dirksen were trying to raise $10,000 before that date; neither was a fan of the ordinance.
More curious to Squid was outreach by Councilmember Lisa Berkley – who voted in favor of the ordinance – encouraging constituents to give big to Councilmember Gail Morton – who also voted in favor of the ordinance – before the new ordinance kicked in. “Today is the last day for campaign contributions before Marina’s campaign finance reform ordinance goes into effect,” Berkley wrote in an email to prospective Morton donors. “Funds are necessary for printed materials, mailers and yard signs. She needs to raise $5,000 by today.”
Berkley tells Squid’s colleague it was because Morton’s opponent, Medina, is hitting the fundraising hard. “I want to see Gail win,” she says. “This is a transition period.” Still, it seems to Squid out of keeping with the spirit of the ordinance Berkley just voted to support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.