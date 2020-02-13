SQUIDSUIT… One of Squid’s favorite places to hang out is in the records room of the Monterey County Superior Court. Almost always, there’s something about a crime of public concern or an illuminating lawsuit between power brokers. So Squid scrounges a few bucks from underneath the seats of the ol’ jalopy and pays for photocopies. On a recent visit to the courthouse, things seemed more or less routine – until Squid realized that Squid is being sued.
It says so right above the word “Defendants,” in a lawsuit filed by the Fort Ord Reuse Authorityon Jan. 28. Well, it doesn’t exactly name Squid – what are the constitutional rights of a cephalopod, anyway? – but it’s a lawsuit against “all persons interested in the matter of the issuance and sale of bonds by the Fort Ord Reuse Authority.” Squid admits having an irrational, obsessive interest in FORA’s financial shenanigans. Does Squid need a lawyer?
On further reading, the answer is no. This is not a typical lawsuit, it turns out, but rather a “Complaint for Verification.” FORA wants to borrow $55 million by issuing bonds to investors. The money would pay to remove Fort Ord blight: “fire-prone buildings contaminated with friable asbestos, lead-based paint, and other toxins.” But since FORA dissolves June 30, it is not legally certain that the future tax revenue set aside to repay the investors would be available. Anyone who objects has until March 9 to speak up. Squid considers this expenditure of ink to be Squid speaking up – in support of FORA fulfilling this one thing it’s supposed to do.
Paint it Blue… Sometimes, Squid works up the motivation to leave the lair and check out a big event to see what all the hoopla is about. Last weekend, Squid oozed over to Pebble Beach to watch some celebs at the AT&T Pro-Am play golf. The weather was perfect, adoring fans took selfies and the event went beautifully, but Squid eventually had enough of ducking Bill Murray’s golf clubs and wandered off to go smell the flowers.
Only, Squid noticed an odd absence of any red flowers. Then Squid noticed the whole tournament staff wore zero red, not even as an accent color, and Squid started wondering: Was there a ban on red?
“AT&T has a color palette with our tournament,” says Lesley Varney of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, which hosts the tournament. “Red is simply not in that color palette.” The branding guidelines, per an agreement by the foundation, AT&T and Pebble Beach Company, call for a color palette of blue, green, yellow and gold. Squid gets it: AT&T’s logo is blue. Competitor Verizon’s logo, Squid notes, is conspicuously red. Varney says it has nothing to do with downplaying a competitor, “it just clashes” – but Squid can’t help but think AT&T execs decided to invoke their old slogan and “rethink possible” by canceling red.
