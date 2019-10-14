Lane Lines…Sometimes, Squid has hard decisions to make, particularly during football season: Bet on the Dolphins, or bet on the Vikings? Actually, that’s an easy one—pick the sea-dwelling mascot over the humans. The mascot-based strategy doesn’t normally work, and Squid should probably just stay out of sports entirely, but once in a while, Squid wins the football pool and gets a little extra change to add to Squid’s piggy bank.
So Squid gets it—sticking to the thing you’re technically supposed to be doing can be hard. But once Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter got going during a City Council meeting on Oct. 8, he was unable to see that it’s reasonable for the Salinas Union High School District board to take a stand on City Council business. The board approved a resolution calling for an end to the city’s contract with Live PD, a reality TV show that embeds camera crews with cops, and which school officials (as well as Squid) see as representing a negative side of the city to viewers across the country.
While yes, it shows cops being professional and working hard, Squid would love to see Salinas’ reputation get buffed up, rather than worn down in depictions of criminal activity on TV.
That school board resolution infuriated Gunter, who decided to lecture them and others advocating to cancel Live PD, telling them to stay in their lane: “I get a little concerned when I see school districts who cannot raise their education level so people are getting to graduate from high school with higher grades. There are grade schools that aren't providing day care or proper meals to homeless children weighing in on this. And for community members who have spent their energy doing this, it would be nice if they can put some of their energy into educating their children, but that doesn't seem to be the mission here.”
Huh. Squid’s confused as to why Gunter thinks community members and school board members have to pick one or the other: promote education, or oppose a contract with a TV show. Seems pretty clear to Squid they can do both, plus a plethora of other things.
“I've received calls from people saying it's the most wonderful show in the world,” Gunter said. “I've received calls from people saying it's boring. I've received calls from people saying they hate it, that it shows that our community has brown-faced people. And I said, ‘Amazing, considering we're 90-percent Hispanic I would expect them to have brown faces, and I'm not ashamed of them.”
Those brown-faced people, incidentally, are also constituents of the SUHSD board, and they’ve decided that seeing a wave of brown people arrested on live TV is not helping them educate the next generation. That pesky issue of overlapping interests just doesn’t adhere to clear and separate lanes.
Gunter noted the contract with Live PD has just about nine months left, but he instructed the city attorney to schedule a discussion about canceling it early, along with discussing exposure to potential litigation that could result from backing out of a contract early. Squid is popping some popcorn to watch how this one ends—it’s even more tense than an episode of Live PD.
