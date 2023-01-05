CRYPTIC ABOUT CRYPTO… When it comes to banking, Squid keeps it simple: Put money in the piggy bank. No passwords to remember, plus it’s safe and secure unless Rosco P. Coltrane, Squid’s beloved bulldog, knocks the piggybank over. Still, that risk seems to Squid like one worth taking when compared to cryptocurrency. Exhibit A: The spectacular collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange formerly run by now-disgraced Sam Bankman-Fried, who on Jan. 3 pleaded no contest to a slew of fraud-related charges.
Besides aspiring to reinvent the world of banking, Bankman-Fried also had a vision of reshaping how to be a corporate executive, by donating an immense amount of money to various causes. (Too bad the money he donated may well have come from a pyramid scheme.) That included campaign contributions to the political left, among them a $2,900 gift ito U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley.
Bankman-Fried was not the only corporate executive to donate to Panetta. There’s $2,900 from Stewart Resnick of The Wonderful Company (behind POM Wonderful), $2,500 from Massachusetts-based Mike James of insurance company NFP and $1,000 from Los Gatos property manager Patrick Mockler of Rutherford Management Co.
While it’s just a drop in the bucket of $2.6 million that Panetta raised during 2021 and 2022, that cash from Bankman-Fried still made Squid check on Squid’s piggy bank – all coins are still there.
READY, SET, ACTION… One of Squid’s favorite things every December is going to the movies (that included Avatar: The Way of Water, which Squid was offended not to be cast in).
Perhaps in that end-of-year cinematic spirit, the Seaside Police Department released a video in mid-December on social media made in the style of a trailer for a Hollywood blockbuster: It begins with an opening shot of a galaxy, with dramatic music and the words “Seaside Police Studios.” The video goes on to show Seaside officers out in the community, confiscated firearms and Chief Nick Borges’ swearing-in ceremony, the full gamut. Throughout, it cuts back to the space background for the remaining text: “A group of public servants… on a quest for public safety and trust… will embark on a journey in the Seaside community… in search of peace, unity and safety… This new year, are you ready to join our team?”
Perhaps the best part is the end, where it finishes with credits like a movie poster: “A Seaside Police Studios production in association with iMovie. A Chief Borges film: Seaside PD Now Hiring.”
It may not be as entertaining as Reno 911!, but Squid appreciates the creativity and good vibes. If there’s a follow-up video, Squid knows a cephalopod who can help workshop the script for the price of shrimp-flavored popcorn.
