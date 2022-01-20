A NEW GAVEL IN TOWN… Squid refuses to celebrate anything tangentially related to the skull-crushing trauma that is American football, but it’s difficult to ignore the brouhaha that arrives in Monterey Bay Submarine Commune with the playoffs. Squid’s shrimp friends go into hibernation to avoid ending up in a pre-packaged party spread next to over-processed cocktail sauce, and the sharks arrive, pressuring the scallops to come out of their shells and place already fixed prop bets.
Squid learned early to never gamble, or play pool, with sharks. Besides, Squid is more of a civics prop gambler anyway, and last week was easy money with District 5 Supervisor Mary Adams taking over to run her first meeting as chair of the Board of Supervisors, a position that rotates every January. Over/Under of 3 for the number of times Adams timidly crumbles to public comment speakers who exceed their 90 seconds? Easy over. Will Adams let pal John Narigi essentially run the meeting when he speaks on the item related to the Velocity International event? Duh. Will Supervisor Luis Alejo whine about Adams breaking protocol and will she use her newfound power to double down on the decision? Like Squid said, it’s like printing money.
Next week’s prop: Will Adams overcompensate for her initial apprehensions and run the second meeting with an iron fist? Squid would be surprised.
FOOT, MOUTH… Squid struggles to see why public officials vote against the will of their constituents but that’s exactly what Mary Ann Leffel did when, as a member of the LAFCO board, she voted against allowing MPWMD to acquire Cal Am’s local water system, the will of the voters be damned.
And once again Leffel finds herself back in the news, this time for public comments she made regarding whether the Monterey Peninsula Airport District intended to follow through with its approved plans to build a new road that would pass through a tiny block of Del Rey Oaks businesses and then up to the airport’s commercial north side. If the airport were not to build that road, it would alter the traffic impacts considered in environmental review of MRY’s master plan. That road is opposed by many Del Rey Oaks residents, and in March 2020, Leffel, who serves on the airport district board, told the Del Rey Oaks City Council, essentially: Don’t worry about it, we’re not actually planning to build the road!
Citing those comments, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Thomas Wills on Jan. 14 ordered the airport to conduct additional environmental review if it did not plan to build the road – in a process that has already cost taxpayers several thousands of dollars in litigation and other costs, all because she said the quiet part out loud.
