FARR AND AWAY… Squid remembers the days when the Marina Coast Water District was the most lunatic government agency in the county. Things have calmed down, but still, not everyone thinks the district is doing a good job. Or a competent job. Or should continue doing any job.
Former U.S. Rep. Sam Farr, who wrote an opinion piece that ran in the Monterey Herald, calls for the district to be investigated for financial mismanagement, owing to fat management salaries and “irresponsible” legal fees. MCWD, he writes, should be forced to merge with the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District.
Enter MCWD board member Jan Shriner, who in a rebuttal piece, points out that if Marina Coast has high legal fees, it’s mostly because they’re trying to keep California American Water’s grubby paws off Marina’s “precious water source.”
One of Squid’s colleagues reached out to Farr, who issued a dire warning: The next 10 years, post-pandemic, are going to be financially rough on state and local governments, he says. “We’re headed into an era of cut, squeeze and trim… the only way we’re going to be able to find savings and sustain services is to merge and consolidate special district governments,” Farr says. “The most obvious one on the Peninsula would be merging MPWMD and MCWD. It’s an issue of cost savings. Why do we have duplicate services?”
Squid likes turning on the tap and having fresh water flow out. Squid doesn’t like opening Squid’s wallet and seeing dollars flow out. Squid hopes Farr next tackles Cal Am and its privateering stronghold over Peninsula water, aka, the reason for all those lawsuits.
BY THE NUMBERS… Squid is fortunate to have many tentacles – all the better for counting. One. Two. Three. Four. Five. Five! That’s the number of superintendents that have cycled through the Carmel Unified School District’s top job in only six years. After reading her supes’ report at a Jan. 20 CUSD board meeting, Interim Superintendent Trisha Dellis announced her retirement, a move that took everyone by surprise. In previous meetings, parents have pushed the board to search for a new superintendent and were upset it was postponed – some parents don’t even have kids attending CUSD, but say they want what’s best for other people’s kids. Dellis’ retirement means their wish is granted – the board had no option but to get ready for the search. “We don’t have a choice,” said board member Karl Pallastrini. “I would like to hire from within,” said board member Anne Marie Rosen – ironic given that the interim, appointed from within, is now leaving.
Perhaps if they hire someone from the neighborhood, he or she will last. Because a few more supes and Squid will be fresh out of tentacles.
