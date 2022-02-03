WHADJA EXPECT… Squid knows when to pick Squid’s battles. Squid’s neighbor Montgomery Mola plays his techno-pop too loud sometimes, but after asking nicely more than once, Squid realized the lumbering lunk of a sunfish would not relent. Carmel City Council members could have used some wisdom in not picking a battle they’re sure to lose when, on Dec. 7, 2021, they denied Verizon a permit for a wireless antenna on a pole near the Golden Bough Playhouse.
As Verizon has done repeatedly in other towns, it filed a lawsuit against Carmel on Jan. 20 in the U.S. District Court for Northern California. Verizon claims the city never notified the company in writing of the council’s decision, thereby violating the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and failing to take action within FCC “shot clock” rules. (Such rules regulate how long municipalities can drag their feet in issuing permits for cell towers.)
Squid’s watched enough of these wireless imbroglios to know: 1) The federal rules were tweaked to put an end to angry residents stopping or delaying forever the march of wireless facilities; 2) Companies like Verizon have deep pockets and lots of attorneys on their side.
Enjoy the better cell coverage, Carmelites, and just be happy those antennas don’t blast techno-pop.
BUCK UP… Sometimes Squid runs across something in a document dump from a California Public Records Act request that makes Squid chuckle. The recent spate of records released to the Weekly by Hartnell College is a good example. It came right under a redacted paragraph in a Nov. 5 report by former interim superintendent/president Raúl Rodríguez to the college’s board of trustees. (The blacked-out portion appears to be possible wording for a public statement – never released – about an employee accused of embezzling, which was the point of that CPRA request.)
“Bucking a trend of negative stories about Hartnell, the Weekly featured the Hartnell College Men’s and Women’s soccer teams in the latest issue,” Rodríguez said. Negative trend? Squid checked: Over half the stories mentioning Hartnell were extremely positive, with its top-rated nursing program playing a role in at least three stories. A few stories were neutral.
Squid could see where a few might have displeased Rodríguez, including a Sept. 11 report on Hartnell taking its first steps to find a new superintendent/president, in which it notes that he wasn’t a favorite choice of faculty when he was hired. Soon after that Nov. 5 report, Rodríguez sparked a trend of stories about him wanting to leave the college for greener pastures, which he did last month as the new interim chancellor at the San Jose-Evergreen Community College District. Squid hopes the media there also does its job, and that maybe Rodríguez gets a thicker skin.
