STAR STRUCK… Squid was oozing through Seaside’s downtown on Broadway Avenue the other day, puzzling over why the city recently spent more than $1 million to purchase a postage stamp-sized parking lot which happens to be adjacent to Deja Blue, a jazz bar owned by former city councilmember Daryl Choates. Whenever Squid has been on Broadway in the past few years, there are always plenty of vacant parking spots.
Perhaps, Squid thought, it’s a matter of “if you build it, they will come,” but as it stands right now, there aren’t enough anchor businesses to create a parking shortage on the street. So what’s Seaside going to do about that?
Well folks, on Feb. 10, the Seaside City Council will consider a resolution to establish a “Broadway Walk of Fame” that would “provide a unique attraction that enhances and encourages a walkable downtown.” The council already allocated $40,000 last year for the project, which would honor Seaside residents who have made notable contributions to the community. For nominees to receive a star on the sidewalk, they’ll need approval from an ad hoc committee with a minimum of five members, and up to seven, with up to three of those appointed by the mayor.
Watch out Monterey Bay Aquarium, there’s a new attraction coming to town, and there’s plenty of parking.
MONEY TALKS… There’s an election four months away, which means candidates are starting to call Squid and ask for Squid’s vote – err, money. That applies to the newly drawn Assembly District 29, where incumbent Jordan Cunningham, R-Templeton, announced Jan. 13 he will be “spending more time with my family” instead of seeking re-election in a bluer district. That opens up a new opportunity and lots of candidates have jumped at the chance, including two members of Seaside City Council – Alexis García-Arrazola and Jon Wizard; one-time Monterey City Council candidate Zoë Carter; and Morro Bay City Councilmember Dawn Addis.
Wizard sent not just one but two press releases announcing he’s “raised the most money in the race.” Impressive, Squid thought (noting that García-Arrazola and Carter have raised nothing – as far as money goes, at least, it’s a race between Wizard and Addis). Then Squid checked to see who was contributing, and saw that most of his cash – $50,000 out of his $77,576 total – was a loan from himself to himself. If you take that out, he’s a distant second to Addis, who raised $56,539 – from people other than herself.
Could it be that candidates are trying to flex their muscles before the California Democratic Party meets on Feb. 12 for its pre-primary endorsement vote? Having money in the bank shows a candidate is serious. But so does honesty about that money.
