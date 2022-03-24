RESPECT THE GAME… Squid oozed down to Seaside’s Oldemeyer Center on Monday, March 21 to check out the Parks and Rec Commission meeting, where the hot topic of the day was Squid’s favorite terrestrial sport: pickleball!
The commission was considering its recommendations to City Council regarding pickleball at the city’s Wheeler Street Courts where, last year, council voted to open up to the sport for three days a week for a trial period.
The highlight – or perhaps lowlight – of the discussion was the public comments from resident Sung Choi, who lives on Wheeler, and who in the past has left rage-filled voicemails in at least one councilmember’s inbox. Choi started off his comments by stating the need for “mutual respect,” but within seconds, went on a tirade – yelling at full volume, with an angry tone – that included: “Don’t come into our neighborhood, throw garbage into our streets, in our yards, block our parking… Don’t change in the middle of the street. Don’t urinate in front of people’s homes. Regardless of the issue, you start with the knowledge and the assumption of basic respect.”
Umm, maybe start by not yelling at the commissioners, who are volunteer public servants? Turns out respect is indeed a good starting point – for everyone.
Squid is going to ooze over for a little after-work exercise; if Squid laces up some sneakers on the street, please respect Squid’s tentacle-wear choices.
DO OVER… Squid wishes money grew on kelp but is wise enough to know it’s a daydream. Local governments still have to get cold, hard cash from somewhere (sorry Matt Damon and Crypto.com, your time has not yet come to U.S. municipalities), and taxes are a good way to do it. In Pacific Grove officials knew a couple of years ago they can get more cash from a sales tax increase from the current 8.75 percent to 9.25 percent, catching up with what neighboring cities already charge. They asked voters to help, and they did, passing Measure L in November 2020. But the state called foul, noting the city put the wrong verbiage up for a vote. Whoops!
P.G. officials sued the state over it but lost, and now they’re engaged in a special election for Measure A – same language (corrected), new name. The last day of the vote-by-mail election is April 12. Squid voted “yes” on L, so when the Measure A ballot arrived at the lair Squid promptly voted “yes” and mailed it in.
Squid knows P.G. could use the up to $1 million per year the measure might bring, but some residents aren’t so keen. A couple of cranky folks told the P.G. City Council March 16 they’re not sure they will vote for the measure because of a potential future pay raise for council members, among other complaints. Squid’s in no hurry to cut Squid’s beak off to spite Squid’s face, and hopes a majority of voters agree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.