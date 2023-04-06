STORM TIME… Fortunately, Squid’s undersea lair is sheltered from atmospheric rivers, so Squid just hunkered down while humans were experiencing all kinds of hardship – trees falling, extended and repeated evacuations, property destruction and more.
And then there are humans whose job is to support those facing immense hardship, and they had to work extra-hard during the storms. Many get paid overtime for their efforts; some are classified as exempt from overtime, but many county employees still qualified for “local emergency pay.” Squid was curious about that, so Squid’s colleagues submitted a California Public Records Act request to the Monterey County seeking info on additional compensation to exempt employees from January through March. The total was enough for Squid to buy a new lair, or for a Pajaro family to buy a new house (or two): $762,651.73.
The payments – called “local emergency pay” – went to 202 employees in a variety of departments, some that made more immediate sense to Squid than others. Extra pay went to many workers in the field, in departments like the Water Resources Agency; Public Works (where project manager Juan Mesa Ceballos made $29,307); the Health Department; and the Sheriff’s Office (where Sheriff Tina Nieto earned an extra $9,350). It also went to county Library Director Hillary Theyer ($1,577) and to the County Administrative Office, where County Communications Director Nick Pasculli earned a whopping $32,947 extra.
Unfortunately, Squid is paid per word, no matter the weather.
NAME GAME… Speaking of Nick Pasculli, it’s under his watch that Monterey County recently underwent a rebranding process in which it’s changing its emblem. No longer will it read “Monterey County” – now, it’s “County of Monterey.” Mmmkay?
Squid didn’t make much of it when seeing it on the Board of Supervisors’ agendas recently, but caught a bit of the discussion in the March 14 meeting while tuning in for important updates about Pajaro. Then Squid got an email March 31 from the county communications department and it really sunk in: Not only did the county change its emblem, but it changed its official name with the state. The email was unsigned (though sent on behalf of Pasculli) so Squid doesn’t know who to thank for the advice that “both the new emblem and proper naming convention needs to be implemented immediately wherever possible.”
Needs? Immediately? Squid needs a fresh supply of shrimp-flavored popcorn in Squid’s pantry immediately, and perhaps some slow news days. Squid doesn’t need to be told what to call Monterey County.
The County of Monterey (oof) can try if it wants, but aren’t there more pressing matters at hand?
