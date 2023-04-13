BATTLE LINES… Squid comes from a cephalopod-eat-shrimp kind of world, so Squid is used to lots of tentacle-pointing – “take that one, not me!” Of course, any notion of Squid’s that humans were better at getting along was obliterated years ago. But sometimes, Squid is still surprised by humans’ propensity to point fingers at each other.
Take the unfolding saga of the Monterey County Central Democratic Committee, which you might expect to be a kumbaya gathering of progressive, politically minded people. Instead, it’s a soap opera. The group spends a disproportionate amount of its meeting time debating who is and is not a member (i.e., did they pay their dues on time?) and arguing about protocols instead of, say, strategizing about how to beat Republicans.
Amid the chaos, a former party chair, Vinz Koller, on March 28 introduced a resolution that would have party members vote in April on whether to remove the current chair, Karen Araujo, from her leadership role. Removal requires a two-thirds vote – but Squid’s not sure if this group can even get a headcount.
At least some of the math is already complete. Fifteen members signed a letter to U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, asking him to get involved in the fray – Panetta, like all local Democratic elected officials, is automatically a member of the committee, and appoints an alternate to serve on his behalf. Panetta’s alternate is Koller. “Our ask of you is that you direct Vinz Koller to withdraw the resolution that has become negative fodder relative to our Democrat party in the media,” the letter reads.
Panetta didn’t respond to Squid’s request for a comment; it seems he is too busy doing actual work, like trying to secure more federal funding for Pajaro.
VALUE PLAN… Luckily, Squid’s lair was spared from damage during the winter storms. While people are still cleaning up, those who discover at least $10,000 in damage are invited to file claims for property tax relief with the Monterey County Assessor’s Office. After the 2020 fires, 55 such claims translated to $11 million in reduced assessed valuation, meaning lower property taxes. This year, despite widespread damage, only 26 such claims have been filed – and in Pajaro, where 330 notices were proactively sent out, zero have so far been returned.
“It surprised me that the response wasn’t as high as the fires, because it impacted such a huge area,” County Assessor Marina Camacho says.
It surprises Squid too – but at the same time, it doesn’t. For a community that got hammered, and in which many people remain displaced, paperwork is likely pretty low on their list of projects. That said, Squid hopes they get around to it, and that everyone gets the relief they’re entitled to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.