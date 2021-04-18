BETTER LATE THAN NEVER… Squid was scrolling through Twitter selfies of people getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Squid’s happy they’re doing their part to protect themselves and others, and can’t wait until a cephalopod-specific vaccine will become available.
If the last year has been a primer of things to come, Squid hopes people won’t jump the gun just because the county moves through tiers. Squid wants to ooze out from Squid’s lair, maskless and unafraid too. The sooner the better.
Squid’s not alone. On April 8, Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce tweeted: “If you plan to make a statement as a tourist, please don’t visit Monterey County. We want our businesses, schools, and other facilities to stay open.” That should ward off rowdy tourists, and anti-maskers and maintain the county’s Orange Tier status. But wouldn’t this warning have been helpful like… a year ago?
To their credit, Membership Development Manager Monica Lal says the chamber has been promoting safe reopenings internally since lockdown began, and adds: “It’s a strongly worded statement, but it’s how we feel.”
Squid figures any reminder that we’re not out of the proverbial pandemic woods yet is better off said than unsaid. Maybe just work on the timing next time?
COPAGANDA… As Squid spruces the lair, Squid has acquired a number of shadow boxes so Squid can display collectibles. Into one, Squid placed a collection of law enforcement patches inherited from Uncle Fred, ex-cop turned con artist responsible for all of those scam calls people get from the Federal Reserve Police.
Squid came across one patch currently causing controversy for the Salinas Police Department. As part of Autism Awareness Month, the SPD Foundation is selling colorful “Autism Awareness” patches designed out of puzzle pieces – a hard no for disability activists who define the symbol as negative. And some activists who reached out to Squid’s human colleagues pointed out, encounters between police and people on the spectrum often end badly.
One such activist emailed foundation head Dr. Rolando Cabrera, who said the patches raise about $100 each. As for where the money goes? It goes into the police foundation.
The foundation registered as a nonprofit in 2019 – it’s so new there’s no paper trail on where the money they raise goes. When an activist suggested the foundation donate the patch money, Cabrera asked for a contact at an organization like Autism Speaks – another hard no for disability activists, one of whom penned an op-ed for the Washington Post about how Autism Speaks contributes to the hostility autistic people face.
Squid will keep checking to see when the foundation files Form 990s – and where their money goes.
