DEJA HUH?… One thing Squid’s observed over the years is politics can change people based on the direction of political winds. It’s a survival instinct, Squid gets it.
That being said, Squid was surprised to learn Seaside City Councilmember Jon Wizard hosted an afternoon fundraiser on April 19 at Deja Blue, a blues and jazz club owned by former city councilmember Daryl Choates, who, just a couple of years ago, was a signatory to the petition to recall Wizard from office due to his support for Black Lives Matter.
That was when Wizard, a sitting councilmember, was running for mayor against Ian Oglesby, who went on to win with nearly 56 percent of the vote. In the campaign to oppose Wizard – who was labeled a “defund the police” candidate – he was alienated by leaders in his own Seaside Black community. Some of whom signed the petition to recall him, some joined a caravan honking horns and waving flags on the dead-end street where he lives. This, despite Wizard being one of the few Black electeds in the county.
But now that he’s running for state Assembly, not mayor, the winds have shifted: Wizard says Choates hosted the weekday afternoon fundraiser as an in-kind donation to his campaign. “We have agreed to look toward the future and what’s possible instead of dwelling on the past,” Wizard says.
That all sounds nice – and Squid wishes Wizard luck – but as William Faulkner once wrote: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”
GOTTA GO… Squid’s ambivalence about exercise is well documented, so it should come as no surprise that Squid did not participate in this past weekend’s Big Sur International Marathon. Squid did, however, want to get a good look at what these runners were up against, so Squid took the old jalopy out for a spin on Highway 1. Saturday, April 23, was beautiful, and there were little hints of the big event to come – “no parking” signs in turnouts, mile markers spray-painted onto the highway and, yes, hundreds and hundreds of port-a-potties.
Squid wasn’t the only one to clock the green-and-white stalls. Within just 15 minutes of drive time, Squid noticed five cars pull over and their occupants make a quick, determined beeline for the facilities. Squid wondered: What are all these people doing on a normal, non-marathon weekend when they have to go somewhere along Big Sur’s famously bereft-of-bathrooms coast? Oh, right. Squid knows that the issue of bathrooms, or lack thereof, has long driven humans to do all sorts of desperate things, including pooping on the side of the road.
Here was a real-life demo pilot, no fancy studies and costly environmental analysis required: Yes, if you build bathrooms, they will come. Why do even the most obvious solutions have to be so hard?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.