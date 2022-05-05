OPEN BOOKS… Questions around the operations at Monterey County’s Laguna Seca racetrack have been, for years, skidding about like sports cars around the track’s famous corkscrew section.
On May 3, the county Auditor’s Office outlined its planned audits for the next two years – a bundle of county contracts and operations the office feels could benefit from deeper checks. Right near the top of the list? Laguna Seca, which is under the purview of former hotelier John Narigi and his firm A&D Narigi Consulting. The county auditing team explained their plans to the Board of Supervisors: Over a five-month span, to examine whether A&D has been appropriately charging the county, depositing all revenues with the county and is receiving the right amount of consulting fees from the county.
Friends of Narigi, please stand up. Immediately, Supervisor John Phillips, a political ally of Narigi, asked – in a how-dare-you tone – who was responsible for recommending the audit. Answer: the County Parks Department, which oversees the track. The next fawning fan to speak was Supervisor Mary Adams, who asked if the auditors were going to let Narigi know ahead of time when, exactly, they planned to initiate the audit, and whether they could work with him in determining the right time.
The supes ultimately voted 5-0 to approve the audit, as long as the auditors call first and play nicely; it’s nice to have friends in high places.
NUTRIENT RICH… With the exception of the plastic you humans keep dumping in the ocean – which breaks into smaller pieces over time, but sticks around for centuries – sea creatures don’t have a problem with waste management: shellfish take care of that, and not only does Squid not pay them, Squid sometimes eats them.
So Squid has been fascinated to track the impacts of state Senate Bill 1383, which was signed into law in 2016, and finally went into effect Jan. 1. It requires all jurisdictions in the state to provide residents and businesses with the option of a composting service when disposing of organic waste. Squid’s all for that – in landfills, it reduces emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide, so it helps prevent climate change from destroying the oceans you humans profess to care so much about.
But there are consequences that humans are still bracing for. Cities are now required to buy back some of that organic waste in some form. For Monterey, for example, that’s an estimated 1,360 tons of compost annually – in other words, a lot of dirt.
Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar has no idea what the city will do with it all, aside from giving it away to residents or selling it. Or, he says, “I’m thinking we are building a ski resort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.