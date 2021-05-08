WALK THROUGH… Squid was out walking Squid’s bulldog, Rosco P. Coltrane, along Del Monte Beach, when Squid encountered an obstruction – a wood-paneled condo complex (made famous as Nicole Kidman’s apartment in Big Little Lies). It was high tide, and the waves were crashing into the seawall below Ocean Harbor House. It looked like there was no way around, so Squid and Rosco turned around.
Turns out Squid is not the only one to encounter this problem – and that per Coastal Development Permit Application No. 3-02-024, made by Ocean Harbor House Homeowners’ Association to the California Coastal Commission in 2014, the seawall that keeps the condos from falling into the ocean is allowed with the guarantee of public access so that the beach doesn’t get cut off for passersby. “The public access management plan shall also include a signage plan,” per 3-02-024. Only problem: It doesn’t.
There is indeed a way through the complex, but existing signage is overgrown to nonexistent. Resident Kevin Miller notified the Coastal Commission in an email on March 20, and a month later, Coastal Planner Alexandra McCoy was on it, writing that the HOA plans to fix the violations, including stairs that are too eroded to be practical or accessible.
Public access is not just a requirement, but a good idea. Another good idea is in Miller’s email, after pointing out a sign that is not overgrown, “extolling the seawall.” “This doesn’t fall under your purview, but I thought I’d point it out because there is sadly no California Good-taste Commission to refer it to,” he wrote. When there is, sign Squid up – Squid has impeccable taste.
RAY OF SUNSHINE… Squid is a collector of malaprops and misspellings. Squid makes note of them in a little black notebook Squid carries around for just that purpose. (Squid comes pre-loaded with ink for quick pen refills.) For example, in the midst of its multi-million-dollar revamp of Oldtown Salinas, the city put up signs directing people to various points of interest. Squid’s favorite? The two that pointed people to the National Steinbecc Center. You know, Phil Steinbecc! Long-lost cousin to Salinas native son and Nobel Prize winner John Steinbeck. Yeah, that guy.
Over on the Peninsula, Squid fondly remembers the time Caltrans put up a sign directing people off of Highway 1 to Del Ray Oaks. You know, like Ray Charles, or Ray Romano. Except, oops, what they meant to write was Del Rey Oaks.
To the lexicon of great official misspellings, Squid now offers up the Safeway parking lot, where the store at Fremont Boulevard and Canyon del Rey placed new signs allllllll overrrrrr the place, in bold red and white, announcing, “Proudly serving Del Ray Oaks.” Don’t worry, Squid checked – they’re proud to serve residents of Del Rey Oaks, too.
