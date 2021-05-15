CANNA BLISS… Each spring while watching friends and family get abducted by the bright green and white rays of light beaming down into the Monterey Bay from all those fishing boats, Squid is reminded of the blissful qualities of a deliberate ignorance. Of course, there are limits to this practice – it is indeed a practice – in the public arena and such limits were painfully broadcast May 4, when Monterey City Council took up the still-sensitive issue of bringing retail cannabis dispensaries into town.
City Council rejected city staff’s recommended dispensary locations, which will now delay the issue for several months. In explaining their opposition, Mayor Clyde Roberson and Councilmember Ed Smith conveniently forgot the facts sitting in front of them. Roberson said the city was still unsure if it wanted a dispensary, blatantly ignoring the citywide survey showing more than 57 percent of his constituents do, in fact, want a dispensary – a survey which taxpayers funded and City Council directed.
Smith, a former cop and vocal opponent of all things marijuana, quickly agreed, forgetting his own December promise to “trust the community’s guidance” on the issue. If only Squid could find a job where a boss’ wishes could be so flatly ignored, now that would be true bliss.
BADGE BABE… Squid admits having a crush on those in uniform, dating back to the days when Grammy Squid would plop young Squid in front of the TV to watch CHiPs. The leather boots! The motorcycles! The complete lack of understanding of how the Highway Patrol functions!
Squid harkened to those days when a story landed in Squid’s inbox. It’s the story of Scots rapist Kim Avis, who pre-trial in 2019 traveled to Carmel, went to Monastery Beach and faked his own drowning. But one hero quickly caught on to Avis’ nefarious game to avoid the long arm of the High Court in Glasgow – and that hero is **checks notes** Monterey County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Thornburg?
Thornburg, according to the UK newspaper Daily Record, is a “top U.S. cop (who) used a drone to hunt down vile Scots rapist who faked his own death to avoid justice.” Included with the story is Thornburg’s professional headshot, his left shoulder tilted insouciantly upward and a big smile on his face.
Oddly, the drone was put in the air when the Sheriff’s Office thought they were looking for a drowning victim, not a fugitive. And Thornburg claims zero credit in the story, pointing out the U.S. Marshals located Avis in Colorado Springs and he was expedited back to Scotland, where a jury convicted him on May 7 of 14 charges of rape and sexual assault. Maybe Squid will start working on a television script that will do for tabloids what CHiPs did for law enforcement. It shall be called Fishwrap.
