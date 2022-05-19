UNSAFE HARBOR… Squid oozed down to the Monterey waterfront recently, looking to procure some fresh abalone without having to hunt. There, Squid was surprised to learn John Haynes resigned as Monterey’s harbormaster last November to take a job as senior deputy harbormaster at the Santa Cruz Harbor. A voluntary demotion.
This comes after a cloud that’s hung over the city-run harbor office for years, before Haynes arrived. Jeanne Colletto, a former city employee, sued the city in 2016 alleging sexual harassment and retaliation while serving in the Harbormaster’s office. The city paid out $775,000 to settle the case in 2018, on top of the $320,000 it paid attorneys to litigate it.
And guess who’s now the interim harbormaster? Brian Nelson, the alleged sexual harasser. Besides costing the city a boatload of money, according to multiple court depositions, his behavior was gross. For example, he approached Colletto’s desk and told her: “I need to get between your legs.” That was just one allegation.
Nelson didn’t respond for a comment – like he didn’t respond to the Weekly in 2018 – so Squid doesn’t know if he’s in contention for the permanent harbormaster position, but for now, he’s steering the ship.
Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar will ultimately decide who to hire. If it’s Nelson, Squid can finally confirm that karma is not real.
FOND FAREWELL… Squid loves a bit of pomp and circumstance, and is happy that in-person ceremonies are back. Commencement at CSU Monterey Bay happens May 20 and 21, and it’s also a graduation of sorts for outgoing CSUMB President Eduardo Ochoa, who retires this summer.
He gets more than one commencement ceremony. A farewell with donors happened on April 22; the Associated Students hosted a modest sendoff (budget $3,800) on May 2; a faculty and staff party is set for May 26 ($14,000); and a community event, for $40,000, happens June 8 (Squid is considering putting on some shoes and oozing over).
Ochoa is also being honored with a magazine that arrived in Squid’s mailbox and features… 50 pages of photos of Ochoa (and some of his wife, Holly Byers Ochoa) with feature stories about their virtues. The cost of this publication is yet to be calculated, but Squid’s guessing that like the parties, it is more than enough to cover a few students’ tuition.
Squid appreciates the concept, and is working on Squid’s own cephalopod-centric magazine with photos and features about how much they give to their community (if you ask any Monterey Bay restaurant that serves calamari: a lot).
Like CSUMB, Squid hasn’t yet calculated the cost of Squid’s glam mag, but no cost is too high when cementing a reputation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.