SPRINGTIME FOR HITLER… Squid loves to watch reruns of Squid’s favorite shows but some reruns Squid could do without. The chair of the Libertarian Party of Monterey County, real estate agent Lawrence Samuels, is at it again comparing a rental registry and anything he believes rent-control-adjacent to be “fascist” and akin to Nazi Germany. Samuels cried “Nazi” last year when the Monterey City Council discussed the possibility of a rental registry. (It failed to gain traction among a council majority at that time.) Samuels cited questionable historical references (aka his own nonfiction “history” book) that Adolf Hitler imposed rent control on Germany. Squid and Squid’s colleague did a good amount of research and came up with the answer on that one: “Nein.”
Samuels raised the specter of Hitler once again on May 30, the same day as Monterey held a town hall on creating a registry, which a new council majority supports. He described the registry in a press release as “fascist-like… due to its spying capabilities that can easily undermine citizen’s property rights.”
Ol’ Adolf appears to be Samuels go-to. In the candidate statement he submitted to the Weekly when he ran (unsuccessfully) for Carmel Unified School District Board last November, he wrongly asserted that critical race theory should not be taught because, in part, it was developed in Nazi Germany and led to the Holocaust. Nein and Nein.
OIL MONEY… Speaking of those who have a loose grasp of facts, Squid was shocked – though perhaps not surprised – to see that on May 2, at a Monterey Peninsula Unified School District board meeting, Big Oil put their foot down.
At issue was a resolution submitted to the board for approval by the Seaside High Ocean Defenders club that would have the district ask California to phase out oil and gas production in California as part of the effort to combat climate change. To be clear, MPUSD has zero power in the matter, so the resolution was purely symbolic, but that didn’t stop Big Oil from trying to stop it. Among the speakers was Ben Oakley, a rep for the Western States Petroleum Association, who also submitted a letter objecting to the resolution. His letter called the resolution a “misguided attempt” to draw the board into a “broader energy policy debate.” A rep from Chevron spoke along similar lines. (The board approved the resolution, naysayers aside.)
In case you’re wondering how much money oil companies are making – record billions in profit – look no further for the proof than our local school board meetings. Someone is paying these people. Instead of preaching to clear-eyed high school students – who were in attendance to support the resolution – Squid would offer this advice to those two flaks throwing shade at them: Get a job.
(0) comments
