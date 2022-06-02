MONEY BALL… Squid doesn’t have to worry about money, per se, while fending for Squidself – the sea is an eat-or-be-eaten environment. That being said, Squid’s also watching curiously with respect to America’s centuries-long experiment with democracy – again, not something Squid has to worry about.
But Squid understands that in democracy, money plays a part in the system, even at a local level.
It might not be a predictor for electoral success, but Squid was struck by the amount of money District 2 county supervisor candidate Kimbley Craig (currently mayor of Salinas), has raised in this calendar year: $260,887.13, to be exact, though Squid is not sure who’s counting 13 pennies. Probably shellfish.
One of Craig’s five opponents, Glenn Church, has raised just over $145,000, and recently loaned his campaign $20,000, because, he says, he doesn’t want to be beholden to anyone. He told Squid’s colleague, “I’m not on sale.”
And among the other candidates is Steve Snodgrass, former CFO of Graniterock, who’s raised just under $100,000, including a loan to his own campaign for $29,000. Snodgrass says his leading competitors have raised most of their money outside the district, while his account sits at around 50/50.
Don’t get Squid started on thinking about how much free shrimp-flavored popcorn they could have distributed with all of that money. But for now, Squid will settle for glossy mailers and yard signs.
NAME GAME… Squid isn’t normally one to brag, but Squid has done a lot for the community. Squid throws an annual block party and even invites big fish and sharks to attend. Squid makes shrimp-flavored goodies for every bake sale the Squidlets hold. But for all of Squid’s contributions, nobody has proposed naming anything after Squid.
Not so for Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado, a botanist by trade and public servant by night. Delgado happens to be leading Marina during the construction of a massive 330-acre commercial/residential development, The Dunes, which is finally being built on the former Fort Ord years after it was first approved, pre-recession, in 2005. The plan includes 46 acres of parks and open space, including Hilltop Park, which has been years in the making and is close to the final design stage. But that didn’t stop City Councilmember Cristina Medina Dirksen from proposing a last-minute name change. During a May 17 council meeting, she suggested they ditch Hilltop for Delgado: “If there is anybody I can think of who really speaks for the trees, the botany of our area, it is our mayor,” she said.
Squid thinks “Squid Fry Park” also sounds quite inviting, but Squid isn’t interested in instigating a naming battle. Whatever it’s called, Squid plans to bring Squid’s beloved bulldog, Rosco P. Coltrane, out for walks in the park.
