HOLE IN THREE… Squid is well aware that borders are a human construct – there are no borders in the sea, at least so far as marine creatures are concerned – but Squid also gets why you landlubbers have them: It’s all about resources – who gets access to what, who has to pay the bills, etc.
Squid just can’t turn Squid’s gelatinous head away from the drama surrounding the sinkhole that sunk in the Safeway parking lot in Del Rey Oaks on March 23. The borders of Del Rey Oaks, Monterey and Seaside all converge in the parking lot, and while DRO originally agreed to foot the bill for the emergency repairs, to the tune of about $34,000, it still remains unclear which city will ultimately have to pay.
On June 5, DRO City Manager John Guertin met with three officials from the city of Monterey, including City Manager Hans Uslar, as well as an official from the city of Seaside to talk about which city should be on the hook. Furthermore, Guertin says, Monterey officials are going to do some scoping work to see if there is further, unrepaired damage to any pipes and confirm whose pipe was responsible. As of June 16, Guertin still hadn’t heard back.
Here’s what sticks in Squid’s maw: The amount of resources being brought to bear by cities in order to not pay the bill may well exceed $34,000. Whee!
WISHFUL THINKING… Squid shrimpishly admits to briefly getting pulled into those Tony Robbins “Personal Power” infomercials back in the ’90s. Squid even considered attending a live event until Squid found out there’s fire-walking involved. (Squid has a strict “no calamari” policy.) Squid is reminded of Robbins after hearing about a situation in neighboring San Benito County, where the board for Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital voted on May 22 to file for bankruptcy.
“Goals are like magnets. They’ll attract the things that make them come true,” Robbins once said, and it appears the San Benito County Board of Supervisors set a goal to rope Salinas Valley Health in Monterey County into saving Hazel Hawkins. They’ve made noises about the two hospitals partnering, even suggesting SVH purchase Hazel Hawkins. SVH issued a statement saying it is open to offering guidance and technical advice, if Hazel Hawkins leaders want it. So far, those leaders have publicly stated they’re not interested in advice.
Besides, as Squid has learned, due to its governing structure as a special district, SVH can’t buy a hospital in another county – even if its leaders wanted to or had the resources.
Whatever game-playing is going on between San Benito County supervisors and the Hazel Hawkins board, it appears the supervisors’ magnet is about as useful as Squid’s collection of “Personal Power” cassette tapes.
